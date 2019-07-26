Editor:
“Go back where you Came from,” “go home,” “get out,” “you don’t belong here.” Each are phrases that have always existed in our culture but have remained mostly dormant until recently.
It’s the stoking of latent fears that your way of life will be interrupted or somehow changed, that others have invaded our country with the intent of changing it.
It doesn’t matter if you are first-generation American or third or more, as long as you look, speak or dress differently, you will be “different.”
How would your parents or grandparents or earlier react to hearing those phrases? Or have they heard them? Where would you be if they acted upon hearing them?
Immigrants do not come to this country to change it, they come because of what we are perceived to be, what we are supposed to stand for, what our Constitution tells us.
But unfortunately there is an underbelly, a dark side that lately I’ve seen marching and shouting and hear chanted. This is the evil in us acting and speaking all too loudly.
I heard it from Charlottesville. I’ve seen it on synagogues and mosques, wherever minorities exist. And the incidents are rising.
Too many are excusing it, rationalizing it, justifying or condoning it. And for whatever reason they choose to use I can only hope that deep down they know better. But how deep?
I will not and cannot tolerate bigotry.
Silence is not golden.
Lawrence Bialla
Punta Gorda
