A letter writer recently the real cause of climate change is erupting volcanoes.

He's wrong. And it only takes a quick Google search to show it. The U.S. Geological Survey says, "Volcanoes release less than a percent of the carbon dioxide released currently by human activities."

Indeed, global volcanic emissions emit some .26 billion tons of CO2 per year. Humans send 32.3 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year. Please do your research.

Jim Blue

Punta Gorda

