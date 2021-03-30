Editor:
It began with only Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma that offer preschool to all children. Now many states offer their youngest children the opportunity to begin a wonderful love of learning, some offer full day. In the state of Florida, we call “preschool” voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK). We are governed by the Department of Education and must attend ongoing education. There is evidence that VPK is the most vital year in a child’s educational life.
How can that be? They are just beginning their life of education, right? Not true, they start learning the moment they are born. Hopefully, they will learn something new every day of their lives. But the 4-year-old child is at a pivot point of skyrocketing their learning career if they are exposed to a wide variety of tasks, learning to have good social and emotional skills. In fact, the newest research is showing that the art of learning self-regulation maybe the single most important skill we will learn in our lives.
The Merriam Webster dictionary as “Self-regulation definition as - the act or condition or an instance of regulating oneself or itself.” Basically, learning to control your thoughts, emotions and behaviors so that they are acceptable to society that create our well-being, loving relationships and learning. If we had all learned how to properly self-regulate as a preschooler, there may have not been bullies in schools; maybe we would have been able to deal with them. Don’t delay, sign your child up for VPK, today!
Lana Kopec
North Port
