I’d like to thank the 25 volunteers, mostly poll workers, who gave their time to make our holiday extravaganza “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” such a success. There were free photographs with Santa for the 800 kids, parents and grandparents who attended our two-day event. All decorations were donated, as was the free hot chocolate, candy canes and the “Polar Express” ticket souvenirs from Monarch Printing.
My staff donated their Sunday, without pay, to celebrate this most important holiday season with their friends, neighbors and the Charlotte community they serve and love. This is our third year staging the event, and it just keeps getting bigger. On behalf of everyone in our office, and our beloved poll workers who staff your voting locations on election day, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas, happy holiday and a safe, healthy and prosperous new year.
Paul A. Stamoulis
Supervisor of Elections
Charlotte County
