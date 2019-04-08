Editor:
April is National Volunteer Month and April 7-April 13 is National Library Week.
This is the time to honor all the volunteers in our community, as well as acknowledge the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our community.
I want to recognize and thank the Punta Gorda Library librarian, staff and volunteers who assist, support, help and celebrate our library patrons.
In 2018, the Punta Gorda Library Volunteers gave over 4,000 hours of service in the library. The volunteers shelve books, DVDs and CDs and other media, notify patrons when requested items have arrived at the library, help patrons when asked, assist with programming, set up displays and work in the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library Bookstore. The volunteers are always ready to help the staff and the patrons. The Friends Bookstore Volunteers helped to raise the funding that is being donated to the county for the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library.
The original lending library in Punta Gorda was staffed by volunteers and it was volunteers who encouraged our elected leaders to build the first dedicated library in Punta Gorda. We have a long tradition of volunteering at the library and I look forward to seeing that as we move to the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library later in the year.
Stop in the library and thank the staff and volunteers.
Katie Mazzi
Friends of the Punta Gorda Library
