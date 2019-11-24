Editor:

This past Saturday morning, Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club members and family spent two-and-a-half hours removing about 70 pounds of trash along Aqui Esta Boulevard from Bal Harbor to U. S. 41. If you believe in helping children and giving back to your community, check us out at http://www.puntagordakiwanis.com.

Frank Desguin

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments