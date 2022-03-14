Inflation surprise? I was not. JFK used Keynesian multipliers (1961) as Dr. Art Laffer documents, then Reagan. It worked during the recession.
Our deficit was worse in 2019 than Obama's last year (John Maynard Keynes, the father of deficit spending predicted the Treaty of Versailles would mutilate the German economy resulting in war and died in 1946 with Britain's economy in shambles).
An undergrad in 1971 learned about hyperinflation. In 1981 I took Macro at the grad school of the University of Wisconsin, ripping on Keynesian deficits. I was stupid.
A pragmatist, he never said "run a $25 trillion debt." Even 2% growth is a lot in an economy our size we were told. But forecasters can't predict Vietnam, and Iraq war or pandemic. Libertarian economist Ludwig von Mises would say "your world is in deep crap." I suspect 90% of Charlotte County has never heard of Keynes or Adam Smith, the father of free trade.
Recently I read "The Age of Keynes," by Robert Lekachmen (1966).Von Mises' easy read "The Anticapitalist Mentality," should be required reading for econ classes. It explains what Marx did not know. Technology increases MPL, the marginal productivity of labor. Perhaps the Internet will bail us out. Keynes was all about money supply. He had no use for socialism. How can the Fed regulate the money supply with Bitcoin, etc.?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.