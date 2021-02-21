Editor:
Yet again, Rep. Fine wants to punish newspapers, for the third year in a row, for their perceived negative coverage of him. He has again proposed a law removing legal notices from newspapers.
The fact is that many Floridians do not have access to the internet. While that is an issue that should be addressed in itself, those people would be unaware of tax increases, zoning changes, and other valuable information about their community should this law pass.
A 2019 poll indicated that 83% of Florida residents support keeping the requirement to post legal notices in newspapers. There is not a single citizen that is lobbying for this change. This is at Mr. Fine's behest alone.
Luckily, this bill has not been passed in prior years. Why does it continue to be re-introduced, especially in light of these facts? The true answer is to attempt to deliver a blow to what Mr. Fine sees as his enemy - a free and open press.
I request that my legislators, Sen. Gruters and Rep. Buchanan, vote against this measure.
Jason Cachia
North Port
