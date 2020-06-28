Editor:
For many of us, watching helplessly as trees are clear-cut and animals are buried alive, is the price we pay for electing the same incompetents year after election year. But what can we do about it?
Picking candidates who have a background of balancing growth and sustainability is a starter. Look into their backgrounds!
I've been involved in environmental activism for almost 30 years, and I can tell you the way to spot a good candidate is to look at their achievements. Are they self-starters? Can they demonstrate actual examples of how they think the world should function? Do they walk the talk? And most importantly, has their presence actually improved the world around them? Not just for humans, but for all living kind?
Well, take heart, because such a candidate exists. Alice White is running for the County Commission for District 5.
Alice is a phenomenon in North Port. Everyone knows who she is. She and her organization, People For Trees, have planted miles of trees in North Port, both is public and private projects, and created educational programs in the public schools. County-wide, she won Greenest Citizen of the year, and in 2014, North Port's Citizen of the Year, and Control Growth Now's Citizen of the year. I could go on and on with her list of accomplishments, but just let me ask you this:
Isn't it time we finally elect a winner?
Allain Hale
North Port
