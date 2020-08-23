Editor:
President Trump’s pick for the postmaster general was Louis DeJoy. Mr. DeJoy is a long-term Trump financial backer with absolutely no experience with the USPS. His recent decisions to implement a hiring freeze and to stop all overtime for USPS employees has done the obvious: delay mail delivery in the middle of a pandemic that has affected over 5 million Americans.
He serves as President Trump’s operative to make VBM (vote by mail) inefficient and ineffective. Neither of them are concerned for American citizens who depend upon the USPS for life-saving medicines, Social Security checks and other requisite mailings.
So the cash-strapped USPS has advised financially challenged state leaders that all VBM ballots should be sent first class (55 cents) verses third class (35 cents) to ensure timely delivery. Thankfully our supervisor of elections sends VBM ballots out in sufficient time for delivery.
If you are concerned that your VBM ballot will not be received in a timely fashion, I urge you to either mail your VBM ballot two weeks before the election or take your VBM ballot to one of the early voting locations: Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood; Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte; or Charlotte Co. Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. These locations will be open Oct. 19 – Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jane Merriam
Punta Gorda
