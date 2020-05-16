Editor:
In her May 3 letter, the writer set forth many misconceptions about vote by mail.
She writes that false I.D.'s, non-registered voters, illegal residents, non-residents, and underaged persons will vote.
The truth and fact: Only legally registered voters can receive a vote by mail ballot. The documentation requirements are exactly the same for registering to vote in any form. It is the voter's choice to get a mail-in ballot or act in person.
She feels that vote by mail is a plot by Democrats.
The truth and fact: More Republicans vote by mail in Charlotte County than Democrats. The Supervisor of Elections in Charlotte County is Republican as is the entire County Commission. Charlotte County has a solid vote by mail safety, tabulation, and verification record. If there is rampant voter fraud it would be a stain on these Republicans.
Voters of Charlotte County should not be afraid of more voters. This is democracy in action. Perhaps, the reason for the opposition to voting by mail is that it is a preemptive excuse for an election result which may not favor her candidate.
Maria and Greg Metge
Voter Protection Committee co-chairs
Charlotte County Democrats
