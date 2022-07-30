LETTER: Vote conservative for Sarasota School Board Jul 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Before voting on August 23 please be sure to do your homework! Vote for the candidates having conservative values, especially on the school boards! Make your vote count.Adele Giulian Englewood Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Teen battles brain-eating amoeba; county denies it's in local waters Doctors stand by diagnosis that amoeba infected Port Charlotte teen Cops: Woman missing, could be endangered Overdose homicide trial delayed by attorney's withdrawal Chicken Salad Chick coming to Murdock’s Village Marketplace Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Teen battles brain-eating amoeba; county denies it's in local waters Doctors stand by diagnosis that amoeba infected Port Charlotte teen Cops: Woman missing, could be endangered Overdose homicide trial delayed by attorney's withdrawal Chicken Salad Chick coming to Murdock’s Village Marketplace
