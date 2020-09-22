Editor:
A recent article: “Covid Trends in Charlotte County Contrary to State” highlighted for me the urgency to make a safe plan to vote. Since we don’t know where the pandemic will be in November, I would suggest registering for your mail-in ballot now and returning it as soon as you can. If you are unclear about your voting status in Charlotte County please go here:
https://www.charlottevotes.com/m/Registration/Check-Your-Registration
Having my ballot in hand at home gives me the time to research some of the candidates before I make my choices. The directions are clear, vote! And carefully sign your name on the sealed flap of the envelope. You can always check the status of your ballot on the above website. I have never had a problem with mailing in my ballot.
The Covid-19 pandemic may be far from being under control. With children in school we should be extra careful to wear a mask properly in public, maintain social distancing and most importantly, make a plan to vote for leadership that will address this and all our other challenges with honesty and integrity. Let’s try to move forward with this experiment we call the United States of America.
Our healthcare system, our economy, our planet and the very moral fiber of our country are at stake. We need a team in Washington that we can trust. In my opinion that is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Please make a plan and vote.
Patricia Bonanni
Port Charlotte
