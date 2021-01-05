Editor:
This is in response about Christians vote. With respect, born again Christians “should” vote Biblical values. We don’t vote on the person; “all” human beings are imperfect and flawed. Jesus forgives better than us human beings, but which one has to stand up more for Biblical values and truth?
We hear “all the time” people saying it’s my “faith.” What is one’s faith based on? Everyone has faith in something. Example: we all have faith the sun will come up in the morning. Most people have faith in “themselves” and in what only they can see. Jesus came to save all even the so-called religious elite.
I don’t mean for this to see snobbish. Faith is not built on one’s “religious” upbringing or the name of a religious organization (scripture doesn’t name any religious organization in heaven). Isn’t that a relief to know, so as not to say we were better than that group. Then you also hear “my faith is personal” which in most cases the individual can’t tell you.
Jenny Hornung
Port Charlotte
