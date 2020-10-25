Editor:
This message is for all the voters out there.
To all women voters, show the nation that you are more thank cooks or diaper changers. You have brains so use them.
To all retirees, don't bet you Social Security and medicare benefits on a mentally incompetent actor-president who changes his mind.
To all veterans, don't pledge your support to draft dodging oaf who believes you to be a loser and sucker and can't imagine what you get out of it. A commander-in-chief, not.
To all undecided voters, how can you be after going through all the serious problems of the last four years. And most of all, to my Republican friends, who are supporting a president who can't find his rear with both hands and a road map. And I thought you were intelligent.
And best of all a big sigh of relief as I cast my vote for Joe Biden for president. The world is already starting to look better and brighter.
Darlene L. Murison
Port Charlotte
