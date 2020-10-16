Editor:
I met then candidate, Bill Prummell when he first ran for Charlotte County Sheriff in 2012. I subsequently worked on Bill’s campaign and was present when he was sworn in as Sheriff. After the swearing in, Bill addressed a compliment of over six hundred men and women who make up the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department.
His theme was about ethics: honesty, integrity, and fidelity to duty. Bill was clear, that there was no room in his department for dishonesty or morals violations and he showed that he meant business when within the first few weeks of taking command, he fired a half dozen deputies.
Bill Prummell has filed with the Supervisor of Elections to run for reelection and I will proudly support him in that endeavor.
Bill has served the people of Charlotte County for 28 years, working his way up through the ranks and then running for an elected position. He has resided in Charlotte County with his wife, son, and daughter for 29 years. His education and police credentials make him the most qualified candidate for the office.
His extensive, hands on knowledge and experience in Charlotte County are unmatched. He knows every inch of this county, the people, and the communities. Please consider voting for Bill Prummell for Sheriff of Charlotte County.
Robert Reichert
Punta Gorda
