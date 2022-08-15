Commissioner Chris Constance has made it his mission to support our seniors and veterans in Charlotte County. As a physician, he has cared for them on a personal level for almost 30 years, making sure that their needs are met and they get excellent medical care.
As a commissioner, he has made sure our tax dollars are spent efficiently and effectively. He has supported programs that have made our lives better. From building the new Punta Gorda Library and updating the Englewood and Port Charlotte facilities, to making the commitment to update and reopen the Cultural Center, Chris keeps his word.
At the Cultural Center, I took French lessons because I’ve been doing family genealogy. My wife and I both have French ancestry, tracing back to Canada and France. I had to look up every word in the dictionary, when I was reading original documents.
When the Cultural Center reopens, I plan on continuing my language classes in both French and Spanish, as well as take some courses on the use of computers and smart phones.
Chris has stated on multiple occasions, "We’re not selling it, we’re not closing it and we’re not developing it in to condos. We’re going to take the time to get it right. Our seniors are depending on us to get it right…” I know that he will, because he is a man of his word, with a proven track record of getting things done and getting it right. I’m voting for Chris Constance today.
