The Democratic party hasn’t shifted left, it’s the Republican party that has been hijacked by MAGA extremists and are now so far right that everyone else appears “liberal” to them. Listen up: those “libs” get things done. Unfix your catatonic stare from Faux News and you’ll realize the magnitude of legislation that President Biden has passed. Republicans only offer criticism without solutions.


