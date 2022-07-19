To the teachers of Florida. The governor of Florida has given teachers a token raise, and bonus. The raise comes during a election year, so do not be fooled or swayed into presuming that if he becomes governor again that you will ever see another raise or bonus. Vote for Democrats.
In 2020 the average Florida teacher’s salary was 26th in the nation. The new bill will provide a 3% raise the first year and 2% the next year, and a one-time bonus that works out to about 60 cents a hour. The amount is an insult to the teaching profession. Private school teachers in Florida, as per zip recruiter, make $20,000 to $36,000 pitiful.
Parents, administrators, teachers, and taxpayers are the four pillars that are the foundation of our school system. We must respect all these individuals. Good salaries and allowing teachers decision-making capability is a win-win for students.
Teachers and students need to know that Governor DeSantis vetoed programs that recruited new teachers for low-income areas and vetoed a major science center in St. Petersburg, possible retaliation.
The best way to honor a teacher that you love, and a teacher that helped you or your child is to vote a straight Democrat ticket. When teachers are paid more, quality individuals will be recruited and retained. Twenty years of Republican party rule has not helped the children and teachers of Florida. The Democrats are the party of school spending and teachers unions.
