I have had the honor to meet Rob Hancik and discuss his views for the future of our airport. Rob does not support the idea of privatization of our Punta Gorda Airport. It is in our best interest to maintain control in Charlotte County of the Punta Gorda Airport. Many misleading letters in the Daily Sun newspaper recently have contained false information about Rob Hancik’s leadership on the Airport Authority District 2.
Under Robs leadership our airport has grown to be one of Charlotte County’s greatest assets. His objectives as our commissioner are to maintain transparency with our community and enhance the airport's revenues without relying on local taxpayer support. Rob wants to maximize the airport development through grants and partnerships. He also recognizes the importance of the General Aviation Tenant Community users.
One of the most important reasons that I support Rob Hancik for Airport commissioner is because he does not support privatization of Punta Gorda Airport. Privatization of our airport only benefits the people who are investing in it and takes the power away from our local authority. Doesn’t it make you wonder why they are mounting such a strong opposition to the citizens of Charlotte County keeping local control of the Punta Gorda Airport?
