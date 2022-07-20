Here’s a short list for which Dave Kalin, as a Charlotte County commissioner, will selflessly and tirelessly work toward. He will defend and vote to directly and specifically protect the individual rights of Charlotte County residents. He will debate and vote to get the commissioners out of the real estate business. He will fight and vote to rein in code enforcement.
He will also go over the budget with a fine-toothed comb to weed out the waste. He’s not bought and paid for, nor has he kissed the ring of deep pockets and big developers and will be a voice for the rest of us. He has more qualifications to be a commissioner than any other candidate. Yes he has had experience as a commissioner. Even though he is not a lawyer, he has studied for the bar exam and will use his knowledge of law for our benefit rather than the oppression for which it is currently used.
He has a comprehensive understanding of the original intent of our Constitution. He has already had experience fighting corruption and abuse by our current commission.
You will have the opportunity to vote for a candidate that not only understands how government now works, but how governing in America and in our county was meant to work and is supposed to work for us not against us. Please don’t let this great opportunity pass you by. Vote Dave Kalin for Charlotte County Commission.
