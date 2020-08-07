Editor:
I have read with interest the letters to the editor regarding the Airport Authority District 1 seat and from what I've read Vanessa Oliver is the best choice. If my memory serves me right Bob Starr was far from a stellar county commissioner and was defeated after one term.
He wants to charge Allegiant more money to operate out of PGD. Those added costs will be passed down to the consumer, you and me. Mr. Starr doesn't like planes flying near his property and thinks his property is being targeted. He doesn't want critical federal grants for airport improvements which benefits both the general aviation and commercial aviation communities which in turn benefits the residents of Charlotte County.
If you want an Airport Authority commissioner that wants to foster the economic recovery and the continued success of PGD, then vote Vanessa Oliver for District 1. Unlike her opponent, she's supportive of Allegiant and growing commercial airline service at PGD. Mrs. Oliver is an active, well-respected attorney and leader in the business community who is ready to take on new challenges and opportunities at PGD. Her professional experience will be an asset to the Airport Authority board, and her dedication to job growth will translate into new opportunities for our youth.
Let's vote for a fresh voice that will help lead the Airport Authority, not a negative airline bashing candidate who wants to go decades back in time.
James Gravlin
Punta Gorda
