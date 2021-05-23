Editor:
Can we just put all party affiliation and political opinions aside for a few minutes, and being honest with ourselves, look in the mirror and ask a few questions, such as: Am I happy with what's going on at the southern border with illegals and drugs pouring into our country from all over the world? Some of which will show up in our own community.
Am I happy with my government spending at record levels with total disregard as to the real need or concern for our children in the future? Am I happy that we have press conferences with serious questions going unanswered because our President says he's not allowed to answer questions ? Really! If he's not, who is? Am I concerned that our adversaries beginning to flex their muscle without any meaningful response by the administration?
Am I happy to watch peace in the Middle East begin to unravel? Am I happy as I watch rapid inflationary pressures begin to erode my hard earned dollars? And, am I happy that boys can now play on girls athletic teams? Other questions could be asked but these are sufficient to determine if one is happy with the current administration. If one is happy with the above, then I am getting what I voted for and feel our country is in good hands.
However, if one is unhappy with the above can he or she do the following with the next round of elections — put all hatred aside and vote for the individual with the best policies and programs for our country vs. voting for a personality.
God Bless America.
Joe Gregory
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.