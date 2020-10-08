Editor:
Developers in 1920 were a force for good in Sarasota County, but developers in 2020 are bulldozing the rest of it, creating cooky cutter developments, traffic nightmares, and sticking us with the bill. Something’s wrong.
Developers currently pay 47.5% less than needed mobility impact fees for roads for their new developments, and we pay the rest. How so? Because they pour thousands of dollars into current commissioners’ campaigns to make millions in return.
If people of all political parties work together, we can change that. Together we have the power.
Three districts are up for election in 2020, and three good non-development-backed candidates are running. Find your district and see your candidates at http://cdpsarasota.org.
Remember, it takes three commissioners on the County Commission to get anything done.
Are we truly concerned about traffic, neighborhoods, overdevelopment, taxes, the environment, sewage spills, and red tide, which affects our beaches, waters, the very air we breathe, our tourism, our jobs, and our future?
Together, we can elect candidates not beholden to developers, who will work for the good of all. In North Port District 5, that’s Alice White.
White has lived in North Port for 30 years, served on advisory boards, helped write North Port’s comprehensive plan, and amended the State Cottage Food Law to protect her home business. She could benefit yours as well! White founded the non-profit People for Trees and installed Florida-friendly landscapes throughout the area. She knows and cares about the people and the district. She deserves your vote.
Kindra Muntz
Venice
