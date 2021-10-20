In a recent New York Times piece, respected Republicans Miles Taylor and Christine Todd Whitman, ask that reasonable Republicans vote for bi-partisan, moderate Democrats such as Mark Kelly of Arizona.
There may yet be hope the Republican party can throw off the shadows of the past president who recently sent out a missive asking Republicans not to vote in the 2022 or 2024 elections. Staying away from the polls hardly seems like a winning election strategy unless your goal is to undermine faith in the democratic process.
Our local elected officials including Governor DeSantis, Senators Rubio and Scott, and U.S Representative Steube, have all signed on to this anti-democratic approach. In their dealings with media and in correspondence to constituents, they freely hurl invectives like “socialist agenda” at anyone who dares to disagree with them.
The demonizing of those who disagree is a legacy of the Trump administration and continues today. At a recent meeting in nearby Brevard County, a school board member told of the threats her family had received because she favored wearing masks – a simple and proven way to prevent the spread of COVID.
We can stop this.
It’s time for all of us to show up and vote. Let’s select people who treat all of us with the dignity and respect not shown by our current elected representatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.