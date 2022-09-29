November’s ballot asks for a change to the Punta Gorda City Council to four-year terms from two years. Rationale: County Commission and the School Board are all four-year term limits. Our city is quite different. We are smaller, more cohesive and have many retirees getting involved. Vote "no."
They claim it takes a full year to get acclimated on the City Council, then you're back campaigning. Serious candidates spend a full year attending meetings before election day. Do a good job and they’ll be re-elected, easily.
What happens if you elect a rascal? Just wait four years to correct that mistake? We’ve gone through this in the past, and were glad we had two-year terms.
Speaking of rascals. What if you had a new council member lie to the Airport Authority board in an attempt to discredit the chairman, Rob Hancik, when Rob is up for reelection. Was he colluding with Michael Grant to make available another Grant appointee to help privatize the airport?
What if this same City Council member used his position of power as a bully pulpit, in an attempt to settle a personal disagreement? He motioned to “reject” a volunteer’s renewal. Fortunately, the other four council members saw through this bullying tactic. No second to his motion.
Has this same person abused his position of power in other organizations?
Is that the type of person we want representing our city? Would you want to wait four years to correct that mistake?
