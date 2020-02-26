Editor:
I am encouraging a no vote on the BSI Underground wiring project.
The one time price tag of $9,200 is more than double the original estimate of around $4,500.
If I had an extra $9,200 lying around I can think of a lot better things to do with it. If you elect to pay $700 per year for 20 years that’s $14,000 - 50% more than the one-time payment.
Unlike real estate taxes, assessments are typically not tax deductible. I assume that Realtors would need to disclose the assessment to prospective buyers. If it’s prior to when the assessment goes in effect, I suspect it could depress housing sales since no buyer would want to agree to take on a future $9,200 debt.
If it’s after the assessment is in effect, a knowledgeable home buyer will insist that the seller pay off any assessment as part of the purchase agreement.
I have also read that poles will be required throughout any area adopting the coming wireless technology commonly called 5G.
I’ll be voting no and I hope the majority of BSI homeowners will as well.
Paul Bankson
Burnt Store Isles
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.