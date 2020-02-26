Editor:

I am encouraging a no vote on the BSI Underground wiring project.

The one time price tag of $9,200 is more than double the original estimate of around $4,500.

If I had an extra $9,200 lying around I can think of a lot better things to do with it. If you elect to pay $700 per year for 20 years that’s $14,000 - 50% more than the one-time payment.

Unlike real estate taxes, assessments are typically not tax deductible. I assume that Realtors would need to disclose the assessment to prospective buyers. If it’s prior to when the assessment goes in effect, I suspect it could depress housing sales since no buyer would want to agree to take on a future $9,200 debt.

If it’s after the assessment is in effect, a knowledgeable home buyer will insist that the seller pay off any assessment as part of the purchase agreement.

I have also read that poles will be required throughout any area adopting the coming wireless technology commonly called 5G.

I’ll be voting no and I hope the majority of BSI homeowners will as well.

Paul Bankson

Burnt Store Isles

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments