Editor:
Today's paper (Aug. 30) printed the amendments that will be on the ballot for Nov. 3. They are a perfect example of what GOP legislators do to discourage voting. People want to be conscientious about their voting. They are willing to read long, complicated amendments at the polls out of a sense of duty, thus backing up and stressing the patience of other voters waiting at the polls.
The best way to deal with amendments is to vote "No" unless you know enough about one you agree should get a "Yes." Most often, they are decisions that the Legislature should be making anyway.
GOP legislators should quit abusing the constitutional amendment system to mess with voting. Since they have done this every election I've lived here since 2004, I urge everyone to also vote out the Republicans as well as voting "No" on the amendments.
Jerry Eckert
Port Charlotte
