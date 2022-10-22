Charlotte County Schools wants you to vote to extend the property tax voted four years ago. They claim this is not a tax increase and because you've been paying for the last four years you won't feel it in your pocketbook.
What they fail to explain is things are much different than they were four years ago and everyone does feel that I don't care who you are.
#1 Real Estate prices have soared in the past four years making property values much higher thus resulting in higher property taxes. Charlotte and Punta Gorda had a huge tax increase last year alone. According to RealtyTrac.com the median Charlotte County home value last year was $328,635 about 60% more than the $200,000 example given by The Daily Sun on 10/15/2022. This would result in a $328 tax payment not $200 again 60% more.
#2 Because of a much more poorly run federal government than four years ago inflation is at over 40 year highs. This results in paying so much more spending for food, gas and energy there is no extra money we may have had four years ago. So the bottom line is this is not four years ago unfortunately and everyone is going to absorb a hit including Charlotte County schools. What was the famous saying pinned during the Covid-19 lock down, oh ya, "we're all in this together."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.