Editor:
In trying to decide if I should vote for the continuing 1% sales tax in Charlotte County I took a look at property tax rates in Charlotte compared to Sarasota County.I assumed a taxable home value of $250,000 with homestead reductions. Property millage rates and assessments for non-ad valorem are available on each counties Property Appraiser Web site.
The results will shock you! Total property tax for Charlotte county would be $4,671. Sarasota County, only $3,125. A difference of $1,546. Why? The school tax difference was only $5. The only conclusion I could reach was that the Charlotte County Commission and administration is grossly incompetent in managing taxpayer money.
Maybe the continuous land giveaways to developers has something to do with it. Or maybe the lowest county impact fees in the area for new development contributes, we do have a builder on the county commission.
Charlotte County has a divide and conquer tax strategy. We have 55 MSBU’s listed on the county website. I strongly urge the taxpayers of Charlotte County to quit handing the commissioners more and more money to waste. Vote no on the 1%. Force the county to use the money they have more wisely. The county gives everything away to developers saying it increases the tax base. So why are taxes so high? A no vote will support fiscal control. There is plenty of money to serve the taxpayers, not the developers.
Gerry Wozniak
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.