Vote Nov. 8 to replace this bungling administration
Editor:
The old saying ‘If we do not learn lessons from history, we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past’ is very true today, with our current senile inept bumbling administration.
Over 80 years ago Eleanor Roosevelt made a very profound statement: “Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.” The past president is renting space in the socialist Democrats’ minds there by concentrating on a person, not ideas or events.
About 2,500 years ago, Greek philosopher Plato stated: “If you do not take an interest in the affairs of your government, then you are doomed to live under the rule of fools.” With the general public not paying attention, Plato’s statement is so very true today with the current foolish regime in control of our government.
‘We the People’ must get involved and stop the actions of the current administration in propagating the destruction of our free way of life. Their foolish actions of war on fossil fuel, support of crime, open borders, Covid fear mongering, support of the climate change hoax, limiting the free actions of individuals, gutting the military, etc., etc. is destroying the American way of life we have had the pleasure of experiencing in the past. If we don’t, we run the risk of becoming another Ukraine.
On Nov. 8th we will have the duty to replace this controlling Marxist/Socialist regime that is obliterating the individual freedoms of all Americans.
