A 24-hour gas station in a residential neighborhood is the greediest thing I've heard of lately.

At Sumter and Price we have a 7-Eleven, three gas stations and two car washes. At Toledo Blade and Price there are plenty, including a 7-Eleven and more approved, waiting to be built. Do we need more?

The votes for and against this debacle will be directly tied to my vote on the next ballot.

William Bricker

North Port

