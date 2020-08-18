Editor:
We, the people, are currently living under an authoritarian government, led by a group of rich, white, elite businessmen, who seek riches off our taxpayer dollars. They reign terror on our civil and human rights as they amass their fortunes and destroy our democracy. This is how Russia controls and oppresses its people, too.
Trump supporters come in different forms, Wall Street, corporations, banks, all bailed out by taxpayer dollars, thanks to Sec. Mnuchin, as small independent businesses fail. The so-called “freedom fighters” who thrive on the violent destruction and reckless abandonment of common decency and equality, and voters who don’t care, just vote the party line of white dominance.
As our people are unnecessarily dying of COVID 19, McConnell and his henchmen go home to their ivory towers, turning their backs on the very people who, through taxpayer dollars, support them. This is our money being used against us.
Vote out these cruel, corrupt and self serving politicians; local, state and federal. Save our Post Office, election security, free press and Democracy. As Rep. John Lewis said, “Keep our eyes on the prize.” Let us fight for what is ours. Vote.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.