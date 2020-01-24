Editor:
What a sad excuse for what was once a respectable entity the Republican senators are. Mitch McConnell has already passed judgment before hearing one wit of information, publicly admitting he is Trump’s lap dog. No surprise, as he is all about lining his own pockets and those of his millionaire buddies, to hell with the poorer constituents of Kentucky.
Lindsey Graham has long since sold his soul to a man he called “crazy” and “unqualified for the office.” Does Trump have something on him through his friend and owner of the Enquirer? Maybe Lindsey is just an empty self-serving hypocrite? Kentucky and North Carolina deserve better as does our Senate.
These same two were self righteous when impeaching Clinton for lying to Congress about having sex. Unacceptable to their sense of a President. This President lies daily including about things that actually affect our lives. Trump is caught withholding millions in aide to an alliance for his own political benefit where soldiers died, but that is totally acceptable to Republicans in Congress.
Trump and his family have made millions off the office, used private emails to do government business, the list of sketchy behavior runs amok but that is a ok with this Republican group of boot lickers. The entire Senate raised their right hands to swear to their oath of office. Let’s see how many are true to a Constitution they claimed to hold dear? We all deserve more. Vote them out! Bring honesty back to the Senate.
Felicia Tannehill
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.