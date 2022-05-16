Editor:

The Senate recently voted 49-51 against the legislation that would enshrine abortion rights into federal law. Every Republican senator including Florida’s Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted against it.

If you value the right of women to control what happens in their bodies without governmental interference, then make sure you vote for politicians who are for this right.

You can start by voting Marco Rubio out of office this November. You can follow up by getting rid of Rick Scott in 2024.

Norman R. Wirtz

Nokomis

