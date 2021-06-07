Editor:
I read a recent letter to the editor with a mixture of amazement and disgust. The writer references the sham of a recount/audit in Arizona while raising the specter of additional partisan "recounts" in other states. I'm amazed at his naivete regarding election procedures.
Arizona? Perhaps he is unaware that before and after every election, it's standard procedure in Maricopa County to conduct a "logic and accuracy" test on election equipment. In 2020, there were no issues. Also mandated is a hand-count of a statistically significant sample of ballots to be compared to the machine count. That, too, came up 100% accurate.
Perhaps he is unaware that Georgia had three bipartisan recounts of the ballots including one hand recount affirming Biden's victory. Perhaps he is unaware that a bipartisan New Hampshire audit found no evidence of fraud and lastly, perhaps he is also unaware that a bipartisan recount of Wisconsin votes affirmed Biden's victory.
Whether he is unaware or just suffering from tunnel vision, the election is over and Biden won. These Trump-inspired partisan efforts to undermine the electorate's confidence in the process only hope to justify the rash of voter suppression legislation sweeping through Republican-led state legislatures. Voting is a right, guaranteed in the Constitution. Efforts should be directed at making it easier to vote rather than harder.
Voter fraud is virtually non-existent but Republicans continue to use it as an excuse to spread doubt as to the integrity of our elections and continue their voter suppression efforts. Disgusting!
Harry Straight
Punta Gorda
