Editor:
I think we should go on the record and say Crazy Nancy has made her second true statement. The first was about the ACA, we have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it. That was true because it was full of blanks that had to filled in by non-elected appointees, and then a justice instead of reading the law, wrote the law to make it constitutional by changes the word “fee” to “tax."
Now they are going to pass legislation on how to implement the 25th Amendment. She stated today that this legislation was not about President Trump, and I say that is a true statement. It seems the procedure must be started by the vice president (I see a problem right there) and it would go to a “nonpartisan” citizen panel made up of Medical people and past elected/appointed officials and 2/3 vote by both houses of Congress. I say it is true because they feel they will win the election and they need a smooth way to get rid of Sleepy Joe. If they get elected Joe will not last a year and we will truly have a “Harris Administration.”
Vote! Vote Republican for the President, Senate and House, save our nation!
Henry Cardwell
Punta Gorda
