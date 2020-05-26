Editor:
On March 6, 2020, Donald Trump announced that anyone wanting a Covid-19 test could get one. This was untrue!
On May 11, 020, Donald Trump said “everybody who needs a test can get a test”. Again, this was untrue!
The American people are not stupid. We want leaders who speaks the truth. Trump should be saying we are working on getting testing to everyone while at the same time saying we are working the best we can to come up with a vaccine for Covid-19.
Trump did the right thing in stopping airline flights from China in early January but the virus still made it into our country on other flights from Asia, aboard cruise ships, from Europe and might have slipped across the border from Canada. It doesn’t matter how coronavirus got into the United States. It’s here and we need to deal with it!
We, as registered voters, get to decide if the current senators and Congress members should have another chance to lead our nation. Personally, I believe they all need to be voted out since they are more concerned with politics and pet projects instead of Americans. We only have control over the President, our two senators, Rubio and Scott, and the House member for our local district.
We are not red states or blue states. We are the United States!
In November, let supreme leader Kim Jong Trump know how you feel. Rubio and Scott will have their day of judgement in the coming years.
William Schlanger
Port Charlotte
