Editor:
Freedom does not exist. Freedom has been stolen through everyone's passive use of the internet. Freedom is collected and sold from us all by social medias, shopping websites and search engines.
Your freedom to travel, dine, work, play, love, think independently and anything else you take for granted as your own independence is guided by algorithms streaming into your smart phones, laptops, home computers even your modern vehicles gently persuading your decisions and actions.
Your information is fed to the government's watchdogs who look for catch phrases that can restrict your movements,work and credit. Your every move is watched and cataloged. We are herded much like cattle to the slaughterhouse because what you thought you have, freedom, you have not.
The time to vote is now. Vote to restrict the money mongers from collecting and selling your data. Not just Chinese but all, every entity on the internet, Vote for a free worldwide open internet. Vote to make your internet searches accessible only to whom you allow access to. Reclaim your freedom.
Thomas Cook
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.