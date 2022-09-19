My son graduated from high school the year before we moved to Port Charlotte, so as a parent, I did not have the opportunity to experience our school system. But as a member of the community, I strongly support our school system and its leadership because it is important to have strong schools which translates to a strong community. On November 8 Charlotte County Public Schools will have a referendum on the ballot to continue the 1 mill added to our property taxes to support student success that voters approved in 2018.
Referendum funds have a direct impact on the success of all schools in Charlotte County. From offering competitive wages/benefits for teachers and staff, hiring additional reading/math teachers, guidance counselors, mental health professionals to keeping art/music and theater programs alive and eliminating the “pay to participate” fee so that every child has equal access to enriching afterschool activities. In addition, school security initiatives have been improved and increased to secure building accessibility and having additional security personnel.
Vote Yes! For Success on November 8 knowing that our students are getting the opportunity to better themselves academically and socially in a safe secure environment. Strong schools equal a strong community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.