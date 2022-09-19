Editor:

My son graduated from high school the year before we moved to Port Charlotte, so as a parent, I did not have the opportunity to experience our school system. But as a member of the community, I strongly support our school system and its leadership because it is important to have strong schools which translates to a strong community. On November 8 Charlotte County Public Schools will have a referendum on the ballot to continue the 1 mill added to our property taxes to support student success that voters approved in 2018.

