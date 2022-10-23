Florida Governor Ron DeSantis used money from Florida’s pandemic relief fund to illegally kidnap people who had lawfully migrated send them to Massachusetts. He essentially admits this inhumane act was a political stunt. Like his mentor the past president, DeSantis is now under criminal investigation.
Florida voters overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment to restore returning felons’ right to vote. DeSantis then created an expensive private police force that intimidates returning citizens, just like Jim Crow poll police of the past.
Despite the fact Florida voters amended our constitution to allow medical cannabis, DeSantis limited the potency of medical marijuana. People who use cannabis rather than addictive opioids, now have to pay a much higher price for the same pain-relieving result. This is a violation of our privacy and constitutional right.
DeSantis’s gerrymandered voting map, replacing one developed by the Florida state House and Senate, specifically dilutes the power of Black Floridians to elect the leaders of their choice. It is so gerrymandered and racist that lawsuits will overturn it, but perhaps not soon enough for the 2022 election.
The governor takes credit for the effective Ian response that uses federal dollars his Republican colleagues Senators Scott and Rubio and Representative Steube, voted against.
DeSantis is an extremist who is bad for Florida and democracy.
This November, vote for Charlie Crist to replace DeSantis.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.