Editor:
Having lived in Miami-Dade County for 25 years, perhaps I have more experience with vote fraud than most residents of relatively law-abiding Charlotte County.
Miami’s 1997 mayoral election was thrown out due to mail-in vote fraud. Then there was Manual Yip who continued to vote long after he had passed away. Web search for it yourself.
The new law addresses lessons learned from places like Miami. Most people are honest, but there are enough dishonest ones that, if they can gain an advantage and not get caught, they will cheat. That’s why there are door locks.
Greg Carney
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.