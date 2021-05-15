Editor:

Having lived in Miami-Dade County for 25 years, perhaps I have more experience with vote fraud than most residents of relatively law-abiding Charlotte County.

Miami’s 1997 mayoral election was thrown out due to mail-in vote fraud. Then there was Manual Yip who continued to vote long after he had passed away. Web search for it yourself.

The new law addresses lessons learned from places like Miami. Most people are honest, but there are enough dishonest ones that, if they can gain an advantage and not get caught, they will cheat. That’s why there are door locks.

Greg Carney

Port Charlotte

