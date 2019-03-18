Editor:
Public hearings in Charlotte County are a sham, and not the viewpoint of voters. This formality is only a requirement of bad government, to appear sympathetic to the people.
The county's home rule charter gives the people the only key to remove bad government by petition and referendum. This simple process is exactly the same as petitioning for office. The process gives us, as a free people, the voting right to remove cancers and keep the government in check.
The continuous taxation without true representation on ordinances and services by MSBU and MSTU msbu without the vote of the taxpayer is crime. Growth and development is not our friend, and petitioning for ballot space is the only way of saying enough is enough.
Don Monroe
Port Charlotte
