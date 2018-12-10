Editor:
Some tweet "voter fraud." Others decry "voter suppression." If you just landed from Mars, you might consider these opinions equivalent. They are not.
Finding voter fraud is like looking for a needle in a haystack. Practically no evidence of it exists, but losing candidates and those sensing defeat quickly claim fraud. On the other hand, finding evidence of potential voter suppression is easy. Just check voter registration laws and regulations in all too many states. You'll find plenty of evidence — with Florida no exception.
To wit: our signature match law. If ever a law was designed to impede attempts to vote, this is it. Whether by deliberation or simple inability to discern a match no slam dunk unless one is a handwriting specialist ) untold numbers of voters have been turned away. It happened to former Congressman Patrick Murphy (D), according to a Tampa Bay Times article, Nov. 9. It would not surprise me that rejection rates due to so-called signature mismatches fell heavily on counties with high Democrat and minority registrations.
We also should recall that Gov. Scott's fledgling administration in 2011 quickly and disgracefully reversed his predecessor's restoration of voting rights to 155,315 ex-felons. Now the fair-minded voters of our state have restored the franchise to citizens who have served their time. But Gov. Scott's move succeeded in keeping a million-plus off the voter rolls in the recent mid-terms.
It's no stretch to believe that Sen. Nelson might have landed far more of their votes than Gov. Scott.
James M. DiClerico
Englewood
