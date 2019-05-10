Editor:
We like to think that we are a democracy in the United States, but I want to ask you a question. Who will win the presidency in 2020?
I would like it to be Amy Klobuchar. Others would like Biden, etc. But do you think we have a say in the 2020 election? Really?
Trump is doing nothing to stop Russian meddling. In fact, our president had a one and a half hour talk with Putin on Friday. I believe that America will elect whomever Russia wants to elect. We cannot have full access to the Mueller report, we allow our president to lie over 10,000 times, we allow Barr to disrespect our Congress.
If Russia elects Trump in 2020, which will happen if we allow it to happen, then who will win in 2024? Will it be Lindsey Graham or Mitch McConnell? Will it be David Duke, the head of the KKK?
It’s anyone’s guess but it will surely be a white supremicist! We don’t care because the economy is good and be damned a democracy.
Karen Bourland
North Port
