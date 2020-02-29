Editor:
I’ve read too many articles trying to convince that Trump’s impeachment acquittal is not real. Most of these writers blame the Republican Senate for “letting him off the hook” but can’t admit that those senators didn’t believe the Democrats’ weak case. House Democrats presented weighted evidence but allowed none from the accused and heard witnesses without cross examination by the accused. Yet these writers can’t explain why only a partisan vote due to a Democrat majority was mustered. And why over-protect the whistleblower unless he too is part of the removal scheme?
These letter writers didn’t consider the possibility of the unfairness of impeachment nor provide any wisdom deserving the cancellation of one election while simultaneously interfering with the next election. Why do I mean to say interference with elections?
The Articles of Impeachment provide decisive evidence of election interference. Both articles demanded that Trump be removed from office and never be allowed to run or hold office. Democrats were trying to constrict the 2020 Republican nominee for president. Isn’t that the highest essence of interference?
It sounded like these writers were glad about the Trump impeachment moniker. They don’t realize that there is a possibility that Trump will win in November and become the first impeached president to be reelected president. More fundamental is that if this happens, it will mean that Trump will have been eternally exonerated by voters in addition to Congressional representatives. No higher compliment can be paid to a president who has delivered as promised.
Timothy C. Tiches
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.