Editor:

Remember when Trump was impeached? Of course you do. And when all but one Republican senator weaseled out of doing their jobs because they feared Trump's wrath.

So they all banded together and came up with the idea that these decisions should be left to the voters... remember? I do. So here we are. The voters have done their jobs and the jobs of their elected officials.

Wow that is just insane but, these four years have been insane. So here we the people have spoken and the lame senators are still being silent. I'm asking all of them to face facts do their jobs or go home, resign, or retire. If you have forgotten you asked your voters to do your jobs I'm here to remind you. Remember!

Paula Semack

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments