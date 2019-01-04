Editor:
Your front page story, "Subverting the will of the people," was excellent. For the record, I did not support any of the three Constitutional amendments cited, but agree with the idea that if the majority did, then it is the law.
The problem as I see it is two-fold.
One, amending the Constitution is not the proper way to handle most things. State law is the proper venue. A law is more able to change with the times than are constitutional amendments.
The second is that (as highlighted in all three cases) the amendment is poorly researched and consequences overlooked. These are emotional issues with strong lobbying groups to push them through. After the dust settles, implementing them is not so easy. Worse, it may be prohibitively expensive.
The result is that it looks and feels like the will of the people is being ignored. The reality may be quite different. In Tallahassee they have to figure out how to make it happen with as little damage as possible and how to find the money. Because they know that the people want the goodies but scream to high heaven when the bill comes due.
John Bryant
Rotonda West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.