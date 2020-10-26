Editor:
I’m a Democrat who will gladly vote for Roger Eaton for Clerk of Court. There’s a vast difference between national politics versus local elections. Our clerk’s office doesn’t handle the hot-button issues that get us Americans all worked up. The clerk’s office provides ministerial services, such as helping our courts process cases, providing a happy marriage ceremony, or helping folks obtain a passport.
It’s important to have a clerk of court with a proven ability to increase our services while still being able to lower costs (paid for by our tax dollars) four years running. For all the Democrats and Independents reading this letter who may be unhappy with the course of national politics, remember, we must reasonably and thoughtfully weigh all facts, evidence, and candidate qualifications before voting. Our Clerk of Court election is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate our willingness to look beyond party, and cast a vote solely based on who is the best candidate.
On the one hand, Clerk Eaton has 22 years experience, 15 years of advanced training, and over 50 local endorsements based on his very successful track record of modernizing the Clerk’s office, increasing services, and decreasing his budget every year. Our other option is a Sarasota County resident with no experience, no advanced training, and without any public support to be found. So when you fill out your ballot for Clerk of Court, regardless of your party affiliation, vote confidently for Roger Eaton.
Karen Simmons
Punta Gorda
