Editor:
As parents, how many times have we talked to our children about right and wrong? When they were young it was much easier to show them the consequences of their actions and why it was critical that they act in a responsible way. As they grew older however we realized that the consequences of their actions became more significant and could affect the whole family.
Drinking, texting, taking drugs and speeding while driving became major concerns. With their brains still developing and without understanding the consequences of their actions, we as parents either had to bail them out of jail, financially pay for their mistakes or even worse, ask them to leave our home. But if their actions and decision making still did not improve, we needed to ask ourselves as parents, are we the problem?
As most parents have found out ( sometimes too late ) enabling our children to avoid the consequences of their actions has much more serious results and will effect our lives as we grow older. Holding our children responsible for their actions is hard but it is the right thing to do for our well being.
Enabling people to do the wrong thing and then letting them away with it only leads to more bad behavior as we have seen with our children. So when the people around President Trump do not stand up to his bad behavior, what do you think will happen? It will only get worse!
As voters we are now the parents.
George Baillie
North Port
